Dem State Senator Confessed to Taking Cash Payments After Being Caught in FBI Sting

Maryland state Sen. Nathaniel T. Oaks has been indicted for taking cash payments in exchange for official business and interfering with an investigation.

While he pleaded not guilty, according to The Baltimore Sun, court documents show that he confessed to taking the money.

Federal prosecutors had reportedly been investigating Oaks since 2014 and had one of their employees, known to the Democratic senator as “Mike Henley” arrange a meeting.

“Henley” claimed to be a “wealthy Texas businessman” and the two met multiple times so he could ask Oaks for help with a development project outside the senator’s district.

The Baltimore Sun reported that Oaks accepted $15,300 in cash payments and filed paperwork on his official letterhead in line with “Henley’s” proposition.

In January of 2017, Oaks thought he was going to meet the Texas businessman at a downtown Baltimore hotel room but was greeted by the FBI, instead. (IJR)

