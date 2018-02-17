Hero Coach Who Laid Down His Life Protecting Students Was A Trump Supporter

One of the heroes who lost his life during the Florida school shooting this week appears to have been a Trump supporter.

These are the Facebook “likes” of the late football coach Aaron Feis, who died using his body as a human shield to protect students from flying bullets at Stoneman Douglas High School. A survey of Feis’s Facebook activity shows a man who regularly shared conservative memes and someone who “liked” many conservative news outlets and personalities, such as Donald Trump.

The late teacher’s page comes with this disclaimer:

We hope people who love Aaron will find comfort in visiting his profile to remember and celebrate his life. – READ MORE

