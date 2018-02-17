Here’s The Truth About Trump Revoking Gun Checks On The ‘Mentally Ill’

In the wake of the tragic South Florida school shooting that left at least 17 people dead, Democrats and their allies in the mainstream media have been pushing for a crackdown on Second Amendment rights, which they often strategically refer to as “gun safety legislation.”

While pushing such rash, broad and frequently unspecified “gun laws,” leftists have slammed President Donald Trump for eliminating a proposed Obama-era regulation which allegedly stopped the “mentally ill” from legally obtaining firearms.

The proposed rule was seriously broad, revoking Second and Fourth Amendment rights of tens of thousands of Americans, based merely on the fact that they received assistance in managing their disability payments from Social Security. The rule was rightly repealed by Congressional Republicans and President Trump.

As noted by Scott Shackford at Reason magazine, “This is a regulation that potentially deprived between 75,000 to 80,000 people of a right based not on what they had done but on the basis of being classified by the government in a certain way. The fact that these people may have these impairments did not inherently mean that they were dangerous to themselves or others and needed to be kept away from guns.” – READ MORE

