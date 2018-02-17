True Pundit

FAKE NEWS: Associated Press Refuses To Take Down This Debunked Tweet That Went Viral

Abandoning all journalistic integrity, the Associated Press took the statement from the leader of the Republic of Florida Militia, Jordan Jereb, that gunman Nikolas Cruz was a part of his organization as a fact.

In a tweet that got approximately 40,000 re-tweets, the Associated Press wrote: “BREAKING: Leader of white nationalist group has confirmed suspect in Florida school shooting was member of his organization.”

Only a couple of hours later, police confirmed that they had found no information that connected Cruz to this group — and Jereb even admitted that his claim was not true. – READ MORE

FAKE NEWS: Associated Press Refuses To Take Down This Debunked Tweet That Went Viral

The left-leaning Associated Press helped fuel an unsubstantiated narrative on Thursday when it quickly spread a poorly-sourced claim from the left-leaning Anti Defamation League (ADL) which claimed that the Florida gunman was a member of a white supremacist militia group in Florida.
