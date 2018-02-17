Politics
FAKE NEWS: Associated Press Refuses To Take Down This Debunked Tweet That Went Viral
Abandoning all journalistic integrity, the Associated Press took the statement from the leader of the Republic of Florida Militia, Jordan Jereb, that gunman Nikolas Cruz was a part of his organization as a fact.
In a tweet that got approximately 40,000 re-tweets, the Associated Press wrote: “BREAKING: Leader of white nationalist group has confirmed suspect in Florida school shooting was member of his organization.”
Lt. Jordan of Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee, where the white nationalist militia known as Republic of Florida is based, said his office has "very solid" info on the group & "there’s no known ties that we have that we can connect" Cruz w/group https://t.co/qqLYNtWbQ8
— Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 15, 2018
Only a couple of hours later, police confirmed that they had found no information that connected Cruz to this group — and Jereb even admitted that his claim was not true. – READ MORE
Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism!
The left-leaning Associated Press helped fuel an unsubstantiated narrative on Thursday when it quickly spread a poorly-sourced claim from the left-leaning Anti Defamation League (ADL) which claimed that the Florida gunman was a member of a white supremacist militia group in Florida.