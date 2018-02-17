FAKE NEWS: Associated Press Refuses To Take Down This Debunked Tweet That Went Viral

Abandoning all journalistic integrity, the Associated Press took the statement from the leader of the Republic of Florida Militia, Jordan Jereb, that gunman Nikolas Cruz was a part of his organization as a fact.

In a tweet that got approximately 40,000 re-tweets, the Associated Press wrote: “BREAKING: Leader of white nationalist group has confirmed suspect in Florida school shooting was member of his organization.”

Lt. Jordan of Leon County Sheriff’s Office in Tallahassee, where the white nationalist militia known as Republic of Florida is based, said his office has "very solid" info on the group & "there’s no known ties that we have that we can connect" Cruz w/group https://t.co/qqLYNtWbQ8 — Nick Short 🇺🇸 (@PoliticalShort) February 15, 2018

Only a couple of hours later, police confirmed that they had found no information that connected Cruz to this group — and Jereb even admitted that his claim was not true. – READ MORE

