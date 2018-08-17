Steve Martin Stays Away from Trump Jokes for a Reason: ‘We’re Not Here To Preach’

Steve Martin and Martin Short are currently on a comedy tour together, and they have explained that they intentionally keep jokes on politics and President Donald Trump out of their acts.

“Before the election, we did a lot of Trump material, a lot of political material, and it was fine,” Martin told IndieWire. “After the election, you started to hear comments from the audience, whether it was a yay or a boo, and we said, ‘We don’t want that. We’re not here to preach.’

“So we started limiting the divisive political material from the act because you get that on late-night TV. It’s not something you want to pay (for). We’re just trying to be funny.”

Short agreed with Martin, explaining to the Los Angeles Times that they have an audience that is “filled with people of all political beliefs,” and that they don’t want anyone in their audience to feel bad for what or who they support.

Martin also added, "I don't want to preach or teach or anything like that. I want to kind of humorously stimulate by turning a phrase or getting a laugh."