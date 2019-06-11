Here’s why Ocasio-Cortez says members of Congress need a raise in their $174k salary

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) reportedly said that she supported a proposed raise in the $174,000 salary for members of Congress, despite it being politically unpopular.

Chad Pergram of Fox News reported that the freshman member of Congress said that a prospective pay raise “may not be politically popular to say but honestly this is why there’s so much pressure to turn to lobbying firms and to cash in on member service after people leave because precisely of this issue.”

Her reasoning would fit with her recent efforts to ban former members of Congress from becoming lobbyists in order to cash in on their contacts after being a “public servant.” – READ MORE