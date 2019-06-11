Mexican military begins taking action against migrants after striking deal with President Trump

The Mexican military has deployed and is taking action against migrants after Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador struck a deal with President Donald Trump to prevent the implementation of tariffs on Mexican imports.

The Mexican National Guard is targeting migrants just north of the Guatemalan-Mexican border, where migrants hitch a ride north on a train known as “The Beast,” the Washington Examiner reported.

“The National Guard was placed on one side, a moment that was used by more than 200 migrants who got off the train and fled,” Nataniel Hernández Núñe, director of the Digna Ochoa Human Rights Center, toldMexican media.

When the military confronted the migrants, Hernández explained that many fled and hid in surrounding bush. Only 25 migrants were actually detained, he said. – READ MORE