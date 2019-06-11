DHS chief reveals startling stat on asylum seekers who skip hearings, disappear

The acting Homeland Security secretary gave lawmakers a glimpse Tuesday into just how many asylum seekers skip their hearings after being released into the United States — telling a Senate panel that a recent program found 90 percent miss their court dates.

Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., asked Acting Secretary Kevin McAleenan how many asylum seekers coming across the southern border show up for their hearings.

BORDER ARRESTS SKYROCKET IN MAY, AS OFFICIALS DECLARE ‘FULL-BLOWN EMERGENCY’

“It depends on demographic, the court, but we see too many cases where people are not showing up,” he said, telling Graham that DHS recently conducted a pilot program with family units.

“Out of those 7,000 cases, 90 received final orders of removal in absentia, 90 percent,” he said.

“90 percent did not show up?” Graham asked.

"Correct, that is a recent sample from families crossing the border," McAleenan clarified.