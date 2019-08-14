Sean Hannity: Sources say women who helped Jeffrey Epstein have ‘flipped’ (VIDEO)

Fox News host Sean Hannity said his sources are telling him that some of the women who allegedly worked with Jeffrey Epstein to lure girls into a sex trafficking ring “apparently have flipped” and are willing to cooperate with authorities.

During a panel discussion on his show Monday evening, former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi discussed the women believed to have ties to the late Epstein.

“I hope we have a lot of scared women out there who participated in this. In my experience, what I’ve seen, some of the worst people out there are the women who go out and procure these young girls because the girls then tend to trust women and they bring these women into this life of human trafficking and bring them to Epstein and, or, his friends,” she said. – READ MORE