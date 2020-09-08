Here’s Where Rioters Learn Their Hate: Watch ‘Trainer’ Say ‘All’ White People Are ‘Racists,’ ‘Not Human’ (VIDEO)

Activist Democrats at the so-called progressive Netroots Nation, a convention put on by blogger Markos Moulitsas, got a heaping helping of hate at the convention, which took place in August. It featured Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison, California AG Xavier Becerra, secretaries of state, and the usual browbeating by Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Presley, and others.

But one of the Netroots Nation convention speakers from 2016 and 2017 is currently getting a fresh look on Twitter.

In a presentation, Ashleigh Shackelford (who currently goes by Hunter Ashleigh), the speaker and “trainer” espoused all manner of racist thought before a progressive crowd.

A Twitter user by the name of “Conceptual James” noted that the speaker’s presentation materials were the distillation of critical theory on two posters. But it wasn’t only what the speaker wrote that made her presentation so poisonous, it was what she said that was jaw-dropping.

A video of a portion of Shackelford’s lecture has resurfaced on social media recently, leaving people aghast that the naked racism wasn’t challenged. – READ MORE

