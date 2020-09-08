Biden Declares He Will Be the ‘Strongest Labor President You’ve Ever Had’ If Elected

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is vowing to bring unprecedented improvements to the United States labor force if he is elected president in November.

On Monday, Biden participated in a virtual event with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka where he voiced his concerns about the obstacles American workers are facing.

“There used to be a basic bargain in this country: workers shared in the wealth their work helped create,” Biden said.

With all that has transpired over the last several months with the coronavirus pandemic, Biden noted that “we literally couldn’t survive” without the hard work and dedication of front-line workers as he stressed the importance of valuing American workers.

Biden also expressed support for union workers as he promised to be the “strongest labor president” the United States has ever had.

“If I have the honor of becoming your president, I’m going to be the strongest labor president you have ever had,” the former vice president said. – READ MORE

