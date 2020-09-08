Protesters in Pittsburgh descend on elderly diners, drink their beer, scream obscenities: ‘F*** the white people’ (VIDEO)

Black Lives Matter demonstrators converged on elderly diners Saturday in Pittsburgh, drinking their beverages, shouting obscenities, and smashing glasses in their rage.

The ongoing protests in some cities against police brutality and in support of the Black Lives Matter movement have clocked in at more than 100 days.

According to the Daily Mail, a parade of demonstrators charged down Pittsburgh’s streets on Saturday, screaming “F*** the white people” and more at outdoor diners.

https://t.co/CJjCgVO8xk — Ed Thompson Lied – Dr RollerGator PhD Rt’d by DJT (@drrollergator) September 7, 2020

A video highlighted by the outlet shows a crowd swarming a restaurant’s outdoor dining space, which was rife with people eating and dining.

The protesters begin to swear, shouting “F*** the white people that built the system” and more. – READ MORE

