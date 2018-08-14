    True Pundit

    Here’s The Photo That Got A Pro-Trump Ferry Captain Suspended

    A ferry boat captain and one of his crew members have been suspended for openly endorsing Donald Trump on the state-owned vessel. Just below the American flag and next to the flag of North Carolina, the captain flew a “Trump 2020” flag on the boat.

    “Officials with North Carolina’s ferry system have suspended a boat captain and crew member for a week after they hoisted a flag supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election on a state-owned ship.,” AP reports.

    The North Carolina Ferry Division took action after a passenger on the MV Frisco ferry took a photo of the flag and posted it to social media.- READ MORE

