Here’s The Photo That Got A Pro-Trump Ferry Captain Suspended

A ferry boat captain and one of his crew members have been suspended for openly endorsing Donald Trump on the state-owned vessel. Just below the American flag and next to the flag of North Carolina, the captain flew a “Trump 2020” flag on the boat.

“Officials with North Carolina’s ferry system have suspended a boat captain and crew member for a week after they hoisted a flag supporting President Donald Trump’s re-election on a state-owned ship.,” AP reports.

Ferry employees suspended for flying "Trump 2020" flag on North Carolina-owned ship https://t.co/VAvPlk9NLf pic.twitter.com/7nzHkpwLGB — The Hill (@thehill) August 13, 2018

The North Carolina Ferry Division took action after a passenger on the MV Frisco ferry took a photo of the flag and posted it to social media.