Ben Carson Cripples Obama-Era Rule, Pushes To Increase Affordable Housing

Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson said Monday that it is time to reform an Obama-era fair housing rule to build more housing and spend less time on red tape.

Carson said that the 2015 rule is “actually suffocating investment in some of our most distressed neighborhoods that need our investment the most,” according to the Washington Examiner.

“HUD believes very deeply in the purposes of the Fair Housing Act and that states, local governments and public housing authorities further fair housing choice,” Carson said in the HUD release.

“HUD’s 2015 rule often dictated unworkable requirements and actually impeded the development and rehabilitation of affordable housing,” Carson said. – READ MORE