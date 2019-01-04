Here’s The Alarming Message That Forced Michael Savage To Get Authorities Involved

City, state and federal agencies are taking a look at a vicious, hateful email sent to a restaurant frequented by talk radio icon Michael Savage that threatens to shoot up the establishment if he’s not denied future service.

Remember back in November when Fox News host Tucker Carlson and his family were targeted and threatened by protesters? This is worse.

Portions of the email sent to the restaurant state, in all caps, “I DEMAND THAT YOU REFUSE TO ALLOW MICHAEL SAVAGE … IN YOUR F-ING RESTAURANT AGAIN. HE IS A RACIST WHITE SUPREMACIST PIECE OF SH— … DONT WANT TO LISTEN TO ME? WELL I GUESS YOURE ALL GONNA F—ING DIE THEN CUZ I AM WAITING FOR THE MOTHAF— AND I WILL WAIT AND WATCH YOUR F—ING BUSINESS AND WHEN I SEE HIM GO IN THERE IM GOING TO START SHOOTING EVERY BODY I CAN FIND.”

The suspect then gets very specific.

“I OWN 3 GUNS AND I CAN DO SOME SERIOUS F—ING DAMAGE,” the email went on. “I WILL KILL AS MANY OF YOU RACIST-SUPPORTING/ENABLING WHITE SUPREMACISTS AS I F—ING CAN.”

Savage, in a telephone interview, said he has “changed location,” but he didn’t elaborate.- READ MORE