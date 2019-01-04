Ocasio-Cortez challenges Nancy Pelosi by opposing her ‘dark political maneuver’

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y) lit into what she called a “dark political maneuver” by House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) in a tweet that challenged the likely next Speaker of the House.

Ocasio-Cortez tweeted against “paygo” which is a policy meant to keep government spending far too much by instituting revenue increases to offset any new spending, or “pay as you go.”

Ocasio-Cortez agreed with fellow member of Congress Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) who tweeted against the policy Pelosi was supporting in order to rein in members of her own party.

Tomorrow I will also vote No on the rules package, which is trying to slip in #PAYGO. PAYGO isn’t only bad economics, as @RoKhanna explains; it’s also a dark political maneuver designed to hamstring progress on healthcare+other leg. We shouldn’t hinder ourselves from the start. https://t.co/WW3UaBs7vh — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 2, 2019

