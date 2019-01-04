Bernie Sanders on why he was unaware of sexual harassment claims rocking campaign: ‘I was a little bit busy’ (VIDEO)

In an interview Wednesday night, Vermont Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders claimed he was too “busy” to know about the bombshell sexual misconduct allegations that internally rocked his 2016 presidential campaign, even as he apologized to any women who had not been “treated appropriately.”
CNN's Anderson Cooper asks Bernie Sanders about alleged sexual misconduct that happened on his campaign: "Just to be clear, you seemed to indicate that you did not know at the time about the allegations. Is that correct?"
Sanders responds: "Uh, yes. I was a little bit busy…" pic.twitter.com/7p55F1PxA7
— Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2019
Sanders, widely considered a possible candidate for president again in 2020, was responding to a question from CNN anchor Anderson Cooper hours after a report Wednesday in The New York Times outlined what one former Sanders delegate called an “entire wave of rotten sexual harassment that seemingly was never dealt with.”
The paper also included numerous complaints that women on the campaign were paid less than men and were frequently forced into inappropriate and uncomfortable situations.