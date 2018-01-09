Here’s what it sounded like when President Trump entered the College Football National Championship Game (VIDEO)

President Trump took the field for the National Anthem ahead of Monday night’s college football championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and Alabama Crimson Tide.

Trump was greeted with a roar at Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz stadium, the home of NFL’s Atlanta Falcons. Trump faced cheers and jeers from the packed stadium with 71,000+ attendees. (REAL CLEAR POLITICS)

