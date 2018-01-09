Army General loses star for calling congressional staffer ‘sweetheart’

A two-star general who recently headed the 4th Infantry Division at Fort Carson was denied a promotion to three-star after referring to a congressional staffer as “sweetheart” during a meeting in 2016.

That’s according to military news outlet Stars and Stripes , which reports that Maj. Gen. Ryan Gonsalves was administratively reprimanded after an investigation into the incident. His specific punishment, aside from being denied the promotion to lieutenant general, wasn’t released by the Army.

It stems from a meeting in October 2016 between Gonsalves and office staff with Rep. Jim Langevin (D-Rhode Island) at Fort Carson. According to a report, Gonsalves called a female staffer “sweetheart,” and commented on her age.

Gonsalves also told the staffer to take notes “since she was a Democrat and did not believe in funding the military,” according to a report from the Army Inspector General. (READ MORE)

