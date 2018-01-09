Fired Engineer James Damore Sues Google For Discriminating Against White Men

Former Google engineer James Damore has sued the tech giant, alleging that Google discriminates against conservatives, whites, and males in an effort to increase diversity at the company — and that employees who identify as conservative, white, or male, are made to feel inferior.

Damore was fired from Google after a memo he authored on the subject of male versus female engineers, went viral. In the memo, Damore argued that intrinsic differences between the male and female mind left men more able to handle the technical requirements of software engineering.

The opinion was, of course, controversial. But rather than engaging in dialogue about the science behind Damore’s theory, Google caved to crowd pressure and dismissed Damore who, subsequently, became a vocal critic of gender equality policies inside Silicon Valley.

Now, Damore says, he wants Google to pay for encouraging discrimination within its ranks.

In a lawsuit filed in California on Monday, Damore alleges that “employees who expressed views deviating from the majority view at Google on political subjects raised in the workplace and relevant to Google’s employment policies and its business, such as ‘diversity’ hiring policies, ‘bias sensitivity,’ or ‘social justice,’ were/are singled out, mistreated, and systematically punished and terminated from Google, in violation of their legal rights.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

RELATED: A female tech entrepreneur alleges she faced character assassination and career sabotage by two “women in tech” groups over her conservative beliefs, including Google’s Women Techmakers.

Senior software engineer and co-founder of Polyglot Programming Marlene Jaeckal says that Martin Omander, Google Developer Group program manager for North America, formally banned her from the Google Developer Group and Google Women Techmakers after complaints from a feminist activist who objected to her moderate conservative positions.

According to Jaeckal, Omander “declined to provide me with any details of the complaints against me or the rules that I’d allegedly violated.”

In a Medium post published earlier this week, Jaeckal explained that the two Atlanta-based feminists who reported her to Google, local Women Who Code director Alicia Carr and Atlanta Google Women Techmakers organizer Maggie Kane, had become hostile to her after a series of disagreements over politics, and repeatedly sought to damage her career.