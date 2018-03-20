Here’s How Much Hillary’s Trump-Hate-Fest Tour Of India Is Costing Taxpayers

The trip is costing national Democrats back home, who are having to pay for the isolating comments by their past presidential nominee. Many Democrats have distanced themselves from Clinton in the wake of the comments. Clinton’s trip is costing the taxpayers as well. According to the Washington Free Beacon, Clinton’s travel will cost the taxpayers tens of thousands of dollars.

Hillary Clinton’s private passage to India is costing American taxpayers at least $22,000, according to publicly disclosed federal contract information. Clinton is in India as a private citizen. But as a former First Lady she is given U.S. Secret Service protection for life, and the State Department awarded two contracts worth $16,143 and $6,301 for her security detail’s travel and lodging on the trip.

It is unclear whether the two contracts account for all of the government spending related to Clinton’s India trip.

Two other contracts, one worth $21,093 and another worth $23,690, were awarded by the American Consulate in Mumbai for March hotel reservations for Secret Service agents in Mumbai and Maheshwar, another town Clinton visited on her trip. – READ MORE

