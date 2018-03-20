Jesse James jackpot: Outlaw photo bought on eBay for $10 could be worth $2 million

A mysterious 19th-century photograph bought on eBay for just $10 could be worth $2 million after experts identified it as an extremely rare portrait of infamous outlaw Jesse James.

Justin Whiting, who lives in Spalding, U.K., bought the tintype for just 7 U.K. pounds ($10) in July 2017. He noticed a marked similarity between the youth in the picture and a photo of James in a book.

Described as a sort of “19th-century Polaroid,” tintype photos were created by applying chemicals to a thin metal sheet.

"I noticed the picture for sale — it was $10. It was a bit blurry on the site but when I got it, it was a lot clearer," he said, according to SWNS. "I thought to myself: 'Gee wizz, this could be a real photo!' I've been obs

Prompted by friends, Whiting contacted forensic experts in the U.S., who analyzed the picture. The collector, who has been out of work since 2003 as a result of back problems, has been told that the photo could be worth at least $2 million, SWNS reports. – READ MORE

