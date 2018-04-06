Here’s How Many Dudes Are On The Iranian Women’s Soccer Team

The Iranian “women’s” soccer team has found a loophole. Instead of comprising a team of actual women, they have added on eight full grown men who they claim are transgender and awaiting sex changes.

“The country’s football association was accused of being ‘unethical’ for knowingly fielding eight men in its women’s team,” reports The Telegraph.

“[Eight players] have been playing with Iran’s female team without completing sex change operations,” said Mojtabi Sharifi, an official described as “close to the Iranian league.”

Members of the national team were ordered on Wednesday to undergo gender testing. Iran’s soccer governing body implemented random checks in 2014 after four women’s team players were discovered to be biological men who never underwent a sex change.

Players on the Iranian women’s team are mandated to wear long-sleeved jerseys, pants, and hijabs. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1