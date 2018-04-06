Politics Technology
Pro-Aborts Lobby Google To Censor Pro-Life Search Results
Google employees are now being lobbied by pro-aborts to stifle the search results for pro-life organizations.
According to Business Insider, pro-choicers from the groups UltraViolet and Credo, both connected to Planned Parenthood, were riding bicycles behind Google’s shuttle buses on Tuesday with signs that read, “Searching for abortion care? Google will send you to fake, anti-abortion clinics.”
Karin Roland, chief campaigns officer for UltraViolet, claims to have been lobbying Google for four years to have what she calls “fake clinics” stricken from Google search results and Google Maps.
“Women are seeking medical information, and Google is sending them to clinics that not only don’t actually provide what they claim to — but are actively trying to trick and mislead women,” Roland said. – READ MORE
