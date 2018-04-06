Zuckerberg: ‘Three-Year Project’ to ‘Fix’ Elections, Fake News, Misinformation – Just in Time for 2020

In His Call With Members Of The Press Yesterday, Mark Zuckerberg Said That Facebook Was “probably A Year Into A Massive Three-year Push” To Fix Alleged Issues Surrounding “fake News,” “misinformation,” And Election Interference On The Platform.

Zuckerberg’s timeline implies that Facebook’s goal is to have fundamentally altered their platform by the time of the 2020 presidential elections, and that work on the project started at approximately the same time as the presidential victory of Donald Trump.

That’s also when the panic over “fake news” and “misinformation” started, led by the left-wing and corporate media and embraced by Democratic lawmakers. The resultant changes to Facebook have seen conservative media and the official Facebook account of Donald Trump suffer severe hits to their engagement and traffic.

“In 2016 we were behind where we wanted to be,” said Zuckerberg. “We had a more traditional view of the security threat. We expected Russia and other countries to try and do phishing and traditional kinds of security exploits, but not necessarily the kind of misinformation campaign that they did. We were behind — that was a really big miss. And now we want to make sure that we’re not behind again.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1