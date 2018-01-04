Politics
Is Hell Frozen? House Democrat Has Praise for Trump
Rep. Joaquín Castro (D-Texas) offered President Donald Trump a rare compliment on CNN’s “Newsroom”: He gave “a lot of credit to the administration” for pressuring other countries to join the U.S. in pushing North Korea to stop its nuke program.
The U.N. Security Council voted in September to impose strict sanctions on the belligerent nation. The council followed up that vote with another in late September that U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley said “cut deeper.”
Castro, a vocal critic of Trump’s, became unusually complimentary when he acknowledged the president’s success in pushing for stricter sanctions on North Korea.
“I actually give a lot of credit to the administration for going a few months ago now to the U.N. and getting the stricter sanctions on North Korea passed,” Castro said. “In other words, getting the world behind this idea of the strongest sanctions ever on North Korea.” – READ MORE
