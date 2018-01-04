Trump Seeks to Ramp Up Border Patrol Force by 5,000 Agents in 2018 (VIDEO)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Brandon Judd, president of the National Border Patrol Council, said 2018 will be a great year for border security because President Trump is in the White House.

In 2017, the number of people trying to sneak over the border dropped to its lowest level in four decades. Illegal border crossings were down 24 percent, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s most recent statistics, released in December. – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *