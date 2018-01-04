True Pundit

Dem Rep Steve Cohen Loses It, Says ‘Despicable’ Trump May Start War Just to Boost His Ratings (VIDEO)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-TN) took his anti-Trump rhetoric to a new level during a Monday appearance on MSNBC, calling President Donald Trump a “despicable human being” and claiming he may try to start a war to improve his ratings.

“Donald Trump is the most despicable human being to ever reside in 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue,” Cohen said.

He went on to call Trump a “narcissistic sociopath,” saying war is something Trump may pursue to prop up Republicans ahead of the 2018 elections. – READ MORE

