Report: “Shark Tank” Star tried to sell Masks to Desperate Florida Officials at Wildly Inflated Prices

“Shark Tank” star Daymond John tried to hawk N95 masks for a high price to desperate Florida officials trying to get the critical gear to front-line health care workers, according to a report.

John, the CEO of the Shark Group, offered to sell the 3M-made masks to the state at $7 a pop, more than three times the market rate, the Miami Herald reported.

“This was not somebody off the street, this was Daymond John,” Jared Moskowitz, director of the state Department of Emergency Management, told the newspaper.

Moskowitz said the reality star, who founded the streetwear brand Fubu, touted his experience in the apparel world.

“He came to me and said, ‘I’ve been in the clothing business. I have connections with factories in China,’” Moskowitz said.

Desperate to get the supplies, the state agreed to pay $7 million to John’s Shark Group for 1 million masks, the newspaper reported. – READ MORE

