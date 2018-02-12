Heads Will Roll When KJU Realizes Parade Showed Embarrassing NK Problem

Not long after North Korea held its annual military parade last week, experts noticed a major detail that is quite humiliating to the rogue regime.

Defense experts said that only having four intercontinental ballistic missiles on display during the North Korean parade, which came one day before the Winter Olympics opened in the rival to the south, proved the regime was struggling to produce the power it claims to have.

David Schmerler, research associate at the James Martin Center for Nonproliferation Studies in Monterey, California, told CNBC that the rogue regime actually managed to humiliate itself in public rather than display strength.

“If they were going to try to find an opportunity to demonstrate that they could not only produce lots of ICBMs but the ability to launch them on mobile vehicles, this would have been the opportunity to have done it,” Schmerler said.

North Korea has been forced to use converted Chinese logging trucks to transport its long-range missiles, and some experts said the parade likely proves the regime doesn't have nearly as many missiles as it claims.

Dressed in a black suit and hat, North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un proudly declared North Korea a “global military power” Thursday as he showed off his arsenal in a display of North Korean military might.

Thousands of goose-stepping North Korean troops, accompanied by tanks, missiles, and other war machines, marched through Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang Thursday, just one day before the start of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

The event was low-key compared to the April 15 parade held last year to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of the North Korean founder, but it was nonetheless a substantial display of military power.

Organized for the 70th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People’s Army, the military parade held Thursday featured a handful of Hwasong-14 and Hwasong-15 intercontinental ballistic missiles, both of which were tested successfully last year.

#NorthKorea Telling TELS – Today their new and successful tested ICBM were one parade but only the four Hwasong-15 were on TELs (Transporter, Erector, Launcher) with the Hwasong-14 on towed trailers pic.twitter.com/NEXhK5mwM2 — Joseph Dempsey (@JosephHDempsey) February 8, 2018

The Hwasong-14 ICBMs were towed on large trailers while the Hwasong-15s were carried on heavy trucks modified to serve as transporter erector launchers.