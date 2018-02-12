WATCH: Dad’s Blunt Message About Illegal Children Goes Viral

Liberals call them “Dreamers.” But for Jamiel Shaw Sr., they’ve been his nightmare for nearly a decade.

It was almost 10 years ago to date – March 2, 2008 — that Shaw’s 17-year-old son, Jamiel Jr., was shot to death by an illegal alien brought into the country from Mexico as a child.

It’s been six years since that alien, Pedro Espinoza, was sentenced to die for the murder, according to The Associated Press.

But for Shaw Sr., with the debate swirling around President Donald Trump’s effort to get rid of former President Obama’s obscene accommodation for illegal immigrants known as the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, the event might have been yesterday. – READ MORE

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Hilario Yanez, a “Dreamer” who was brought to the United States at only 1 year old, praised President Donald Trump on Saturday for his proposed solution to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

“Let me begin by first thanking Donald Trump for his leadership, his compassion and also the courage to take on this issue,” he told Fox News. “Here’s a guy who wants to provide a pathway to citizenship for myself and really make a difference in my life.”

Yanez advocated for border security and a wall, if it’s necessary, to prevent the United States from ending up in this situation again.

He called the diversity lottery “outdated” and recommended an immigration system based on skills so immigrants who come to America can contribute to the economy right away. – READ MORE

Some Dreamers – immigrants who were brought to America illegally as children – are threatening to leave the country if Congress doesn’t ink a deal to revive protections provided by former president Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

Alex and Daniela Velez told CNN Money that Alex’s DACA status expires on March 6, and if there’s no deal, they’re gone.

“I will leave. I will leave America as soon as possible,” said Alex, a 19-year-old community college student who works at the clothing store Forever 21. “I want to be able to leave on my terms. I’m not going to be waiting for anyone to come for me.”

The girls came to America from Venezuela to escape the country’s oppressive socialist government, when Alex was four and Daniela was nine.

“When Hugo Chavez became president in the late 1990s, things started to change and become difficult for the middle class,” Daniella told CNN Money. – READ MORE