Reince Priebus: ‘People Like Me Were Wrong’ About Trump (VIDEO)

Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus thinks his old boss — President Donald Trump — has the right idea when it comes to tweeting.

During an interview Saturday with MSNBC host and conservative commentator Hugh Hewitt, Priebus noted that during Trump’s presidential campaign, he and others would often advise the controversial candidate to more carefully consider what he should and should not post to Twitter.

“I would be the guy, ‘Don’t tweet this. Do tweet that. Don’t this, don’t that.’ And others chimed in, even the first lady and the family,” Priebus said, according to the Washington Examiner.

Often, Trump didn’t listen, but still, he defeated Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton and became president. This led Priebus to concede that maybe he was wrong, and Trump was right.

“But at the end of the day, he goes through the whole campaign, he’s listening to people like me saying, ‘Don’t tweet this, don’t tweet that,’ and he tweeted it, and he won,” said Priebus, who served as chairman of the Republican National Committee during the 2016 election cycle.

"So, I'm at a place now on the whole tweeting issue that I think more or less people like me were wrong, and people like him were right," he added.