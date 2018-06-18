Head Of Subdivision Within Executive Office Under Fire After Anti-Trump Messages Surface

The head of a subdivision within the executive office of the president used social media to criticize and deride President Donald Trump, according to posts recently unearthed by The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Matt Cutts worked at Google for 17 years as a distinguished engineer and now leads the United States Digital Service, which among many other goals tries to help federal agencies improve their information technology infrastructure.

He referred to Trump when he was a Republican candidate for president as a “troll” in one tweet.

Much like the department he leads, Cutts had been very quiet since taking his position in the government during the Obama administration until recent weeks where he’s been championing the work of his team — many of which come from Google like himself.

He and his efforts have been featured in prominent tech publications like Ars Technica and Wired, which discusses the differences of working within the Obama administration and the current one.

The work of USDS for the most part appears to be non-partisan — although as Wired noted, Cutts worked on the Department of Homeland Security systems under former President Barack Obama to assist in bringing in more displaced refugees — meaning past criticisms and attempts at cheeky jokes may not ultimately affect the initiatives undertaken. – READ MORE

