Peterson Fires Back at Liberal Professor Who Labeled Him and Shapiro ‘White Nationalists’

In a now-deleted tweet that seemed to lash out in anger, Professor Wendy Lynne Lee packed as many insults as she could in one message.

Peterson, a dignified and accomplished author and intellectual, did not need to respond to the clearly bitter professor, but he did anyway.

“It’s clear that (Lee) has decided that it’s entirely acceptable to be careless with her words in relationship to me and my putative beliefs,” he told The Daily Caller. “Academics, whose trade-in-stock is words, should know better,” he scolded.

“She clearly believes (1) that her ill-advised statements are warranted, which they are not, and (2) that such actions, however ill-advised, are acceptable, ethically and factually,” Peterson continued in his trademark logical style.

“It appears that she is taking her lead from articles like the recent New York Times piece that mischaracterized my views on monogamy,” he went on.

“It is not obvious at all where she has acquired the evidence for my existence as a ‘white nationalist source,’ since no such evidence whatsoever exists anywhere,” the bestselling author continued.

“I would counsel those who wish to bring forward such groundless accusations to be duly cautious. Such shots in the dark have a nasty habit of backfiring.” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1