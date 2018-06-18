‘Anti-Immigrant’ Americans Take In More Refugees Than Rest of the World Combined

If you listen to pundits on the left, Americans are portrayed as deeply hateful if they want the nation’s immigration laws enforced.

The country must take in everybody who turns up at the border, no questions asked, it seems — and if you want a reasonable cap on immigration numbers or some idea of who is entering the country, you’re quickly labeled a bigot for even having concerns.

Reality, however, does not always match the narrative. It turns out the U.S. is actually incredibly inviting and giving when it comes to immigration, and has led the world in accepting refugees for decades.

You read that right: America has opened its doors to more refugees than any other nation in the world in recent history.

“The U.S. has resettled more refugees than any other country – about 3 million since 1980,” reported Pew Research Center in October 2017.

In fact, the report states: “Between 1982 and 2016, the U.S. admitted more than two-thirds (69%) of the world’s resettled refugees, followed by Canada (14%) and Australia (11%).” – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1