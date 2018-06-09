Investigative Report Catches Planned Parenthood in Systemic Sex Abuse Cover-Up

Planned Parenthood has covered up sex abuse for years by failing to report victims who came to its clinics to get abortions.

Live Action, a “media movement dedicated to building a culture of life and ending abortion,” published an investigative report Thursday showing that the abortion organization has been complicit in aiding sex abuse for years and turning a blind eye to abuse so as not to stain its reputation.

Planned Parenthood officials told a 15-year-old Arizona girl who had been raped that they wouldn’t report her rape to the police because it was too much of an inconvenience, a 2014 sheriff’s report shows.

The abortion organization maintains that it mistakenly “miscoded” the incident as consensual sex rather than abuse.

In another case, George Savannah raped and impregnated his daughter when she was only 14, 16 and 17 years old, court documents in Washington show. After she became pregnant, he took her to multiple Planned Parenthood clinics to get abortions so that he would not get caught for abusing her daughter.

The abortion organization did not report any suspected abuse despite the girl’s young age. – READ MORE

