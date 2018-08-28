Battle Print: Document Emerges Detailing Democrat Plans to Crush Trump

Under the headline “Scoop: Republicans secretly study their coming hell,” Axios’s Jonathan Swan on Sunday evening revealed the existence of the document that lists exactly the line of attack the Democrats plan to pursue should they win control of the House in the midterm elections. The document specifically focuses on certain investigatory pathways and lines of inquiry they have already sought.

Swan then lists some of the more than 100 items contained in the lengthy GOP document. Here is a direct quote of the bullet point list from Swan’s piece in Axios:

President Trump’s tax returns

Trump family businesses — and whether they comply with the Constitution’s emoluments clause, including the Chinese trademark grant to the Trump Organization

Trump’s dealings with Russia, including the president’s preparation for his meeting with Vladimir Putin

The payment to Stephanie Clifford — a.k.a. Stormy Daniels

James Comey’s firing

Trump’s firing of U.S. attorneys

Trump’s proposed transgender ban for the military

Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s business dealings

White House staff’s personal email use

Cabinet secretary travel, office expenses, and other misused perks

Discussion of classified information at Mar-a-Lago

Jared Kushner’s ethics law compliance

Dismissal of members of the EPA board of scientific counselors

The travel ban

Family separation policy

Hurricane response in Puerto Rico

Election security and hacking attempts

White House security clearances

“The spreadsheet — which I’m told originated in a senior House Republican office — catalogs more than 100 formal requests from House Democrats this Congress, spanning nearly every committee,” Swan wrote. – READ MORE

Democrat hopes for taking control of the Senate in November may be dashed, as Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) struggles in his re-election bid.

Politico reports that Democrats are privately suggesting Nelson could lose his race to Gov. Rick Scott, who is polling slightly ahead in a state President Donald Trump won narrowly.

“Privately, a number of Democratic senators have offered their unsolicited view that Nelson is in for a reckoning on Election Day, which would cost Democrats any hope of winning back the Senate,” Politico reported. “Nelson is a classic old-school senator who keeps his head down and does his work, which is effective in the Capitol but less so in a Trump-era campaign in the most expensive battleground state. He’s being vastly outspent, and there’s concern in Florida the national party might cut him loose if a loss looks certain in the expensive Sunshine State.”

Politico also reports that Nelson polls behind Scott in surveys conducted by Democrats- READ MORE