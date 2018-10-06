Watch the Moment Chris Hayes Realizes Kavanaugh Will Be Confirmed (VIDEO)

On Friday afternoon, moderate Senators Susan Collins and Joe Manchin announced they both would vote yes on Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the Supreme Court. As you might expect, MSNBC hosts didn’t take the news well. Liberal host Chris Hayes actually dropped his head in sorrow at the news.

MSNBC’s Ali Velshi interrupted Hayes to tell him that, yes, it’s likely Kavanaugh will be confirmed to the Supreme Court: “We have breaking news now. Senator Joe Manchin, who did not want to be the deciding vote on this, has announced he will support.” Hayes sputtered, “He’s a yes?” The host then bowed his head in amazement. – READ MORE

Never let anyone tell you that CNN journalists are not politically biased and politically invested people. Because the FBI investigation into the sexual assault claims against Judge Brett Kavanaugh wrapped up Wednesday night and hosts Chris Cuomo and Don Lemon wasted no time in decrying the process. Lemon himself was predicting that Kavanaugh would be confirmed and he was clearly bummed out about it.

After cutting away from Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on the Senate floor laying down the law, Cuomo huffed: “This is what McConnell promised.” “Yeah. And that’s what they want as quickly as possible,” Lemon whined. “I mean that is a very short time for an investigation. Listen, I’m not in law enforcement, but it just seems like it’s a really, really short time.”

Lemon then got really somber and admitted that he and the other raving liberals in the smear campaign had lost:

But regardless of what’s in the report, Mitch McConnell is saying — and you see it there — they’re going to vote on Friday, and all of us will know. Here’s what I’m saying. It’s going to be Justice Kavanaugh. I think that’s what’s going to happen.– READ MORE