Hawaii’s proposed sunscreen ban is expected to become law this week

Hawaii is known for its seemingly endless expanse of sunny beaches, so it’s obviously not the kind of place you’d want to find yourself without some sunscreen handy. This week, a new law is expected to hit the books that could make sunblock a bit harder to come by, at least in the short term.

Following extensive research into the harmful effects of some sunscreen chemicals on coral reefs, Hawaii will become the first state to place a ban on those specific chemicals when the state’s governor, David Ige, signs the proposal this week. It looks like it’s time for sunscreen manufacturers to switch up their formulas.

The ban, which wouldn't actually take effect until 2021, places restrictions on the use of chemicals oxybenzone and octinoxate which scientists have proven can have detrimental effects on coral. With a few years to work on removing the chemical from their various formulations, the sunscreen makers who use the chemical have plenty of opportunity to make the transition.

