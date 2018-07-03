Trump Rails Against ‘Crazy’ Maxine Waters, Dems: ‘How Can They Win’ Midterms When They’re ‘Ripping Apart’ ICE?

“When we have an ‘infestation’ of MS-13 GANGS in certain parts of our country, who do we send to get them out? ICE!” he wrote. “They are tougher and smarter than these rough criminal elelments [sic] that bad immigration laws allow into our country. Dems do not appreciate the great job they do! Nov.”

Crazy Maxine Waters, said by some to be one of the most corrupt people in politics, is rapidly becoming, together with Nancy Pelosi, the FACE of the Democrat Party. Her ranting and raving, even referring to herself as a wounded animal, will make people flee the Democrats! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

How can the Democrats, who are weak on the Border and weak on Crime, do well in November. The people of our Country want and demand Safety and Security, while the Democrats are more interested in ripping apart and demeaning (and not properly funding) our great Law Enforcement! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2018

Trump also made sure to take a shot at Rep. Maxine Waters in his tweets – READ MORE

