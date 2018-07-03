True Pundit

Trump Rails Against ‘Crazy’ Maxine Waters, Dems: ‘How Can They Win’ Midterms When They’re ‘Ripping Apart’ ICE?

“When we have an ‘infestation’ of MS-13 GANGS in certain parts of our country, who do we send to get them out? ICE!” he wrote. “They are tougher and smarter than these rough criminal elelments [sic] that bad immigration laws allow into our country. Dems do not appreciate the great job they do! Nov.”

Trump also made sure to take a shot at Rep. Maxine Waters in his tweets – READ MORE

President Donald Trump is working hard to win back the narrative on immigration, using calls to abolish ICE to accuse Democrats of disrespecting U.S. law

