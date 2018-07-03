Facebook apologizes for yet another privacy screw-up

Facebook has acknowledged a new bug that improperly tinkered with user settings — this time, a bug that affected more than 800,000 users and unblocked users that they’d blocked.

The beleaguered social network confirmed in a company blog post today the existence of the bug, said it’s fixed now and that the vast majority of users affected — 83 percent – had only person they’d blocked become temporarily unblocked. Which is nevertheless cold comfort to the company’s vast audience that sees in this yet another bug that could chip away at trust in the company, following a similar one a few weeks ago.

For that earlier one towards the beginning of June, a glitch inadvertently switched private posts of up to 14 million users to the public setting.

Facebook chief privacy officer Erin Egan in today’s blog post explained the new bug was active between May 29 and June 5. And starting today, the company is notifying affected users.

"While someone who was unblocked could not see content shared with friends, they could have seen things posted to a wider audience," Egan explains. "For example, pictures shared with friends of friends. We know that the ability to block someone is important — and we'd like to apologize and explain what happened."

