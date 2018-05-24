Chicago Rapper Drops Bomb On Obama Presidential Center

There is a major controversy over the location of the proposed Obama Presidential Center in Chicago.

The center has been accused of gentrifying an urban neighborhood, ruining a park and being “socially regressive.” It has also been the subject of a lawsuit. The center has also been called ugly.

I’m excited for the Obama Presidential Library but if there’s no Community Benefits Agreement, if City Council won’t hear the residents of Woodlawn and Southshore, it ruins the legacy and puts folk at risk #ObamaCBA — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) May 23, 2018

“If there’s no Community Benefits Agreement,” Chance said, “if City Council won’t hear the residents of Woodlawn and Southshore, it ruins the legacy and puts folk at risk.”- READ MORE

