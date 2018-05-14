Democratic Congressional Candidate Deletes Pro-Trump Tweets Before Election

Democratic congressional candidate John Morganelli makes no apology for the conservative positions that put him in opposition to the liberal opponents he faces in an upcoming primary.

But when it comes to his once-vocal support for President Donald Trump, the district attorney of Northampton County, Pennsylvania, draws the line.

Morganelli, who is running to replace retiring Republican Rep. Charlie Dent in Pennsylvania’s 7th District, wiped his Twitter account of tweets after the 2016 election that were favorable to Trump, The Hill reported.

Last fall, Morganelli sent a number of tweets in Trump’s direction, reported the Lehigh Valley Times.

https://twitter.com/KFILE/status/995294341743763457?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.westernjournal.com%2Fdemocratic-congressional-candidate-deletes-pro-trump-tweets-before-election%2F&tfw_creator=WestJournalism&tfw_site=WestJournalism

For example, on Nov. 24, one tweet said that Morganelli was “thankful for your coming leadership.” – READ MORE

