There Haven’t Been 18 School Shootings This Year, But Obama Thinks There Have

On Monday, in an effort to buttress his support for gun control, former President Barack Obama reiterated the false claim that there have been 18 school shootings in 2018. According to The Washington Examiner, when Obama spoke to the audience at the interventional cardiology conference, aka CRT 2018, at the DAR Constitutional Hall, he intoned:

If you ask me the thing that broke my heart, particularly when now I see there have been, and I’ve gotta update this, […] 18 shootings in schools this year… this year! And for the medical community, you see the statistics. The leading causes of death among young people in this country have all but, [car] traffic starts going down and stabilizing, gun-inflicted fatalities where you combine suicide and gun violence, it just keeps rising.

The claim that there have been 18 school shootings in 2018 was widely promulgated by gun control proponents after the Parkland, Florida massacre on Valentine’s Day; it was debunked soon after that, even by The Washington Post and Snopes.– READ MORE

