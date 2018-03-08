Sanders’ Stepdaughter Loses Race for Mayor in Vermont’s Largest City

Carina Driscoll, the stepdaughter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), faltered in her bid to become the mayor of Burlington, Vermont on Tuesday.

Driscoll, a former state legislator who ran as an independent against two-term incumbent Democrat, Miro Weinberger, received only 35 percent of the vote, according to initial results reported by the Burlington Free Press.

A local reporter shared a video on Twitter of the candidate arriving at Burlington pub following her loss to Weinberger.

During the campaign, the former state legislator pitched her experience as a small business owner and former member of the school board as decisive to tackling the city’s problems. Driscoll, who stressed her desire to implement a people-led vision” to build “a local economy that works for” everyone, also accused the incumbent administration of being too close to private interests.

“I’m asking for your vote because City Hall is not listening to us, and is catering to private interests instead of working for the people who live here,” Driscoll’s campaign website stated. “It’s time to elect a leader who understands that Burlington is NOT for sale.” – READ MORE

