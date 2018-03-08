WATCH: Ted Cruz Goes Into Lawyer Mode When MSNBC Host Says There’s No Constitutional Right to Own AR-15

As the debate over gun control rages on, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) appeared on MSNBC on Wednesday morning to discuss the constitutionality of banning AR-15 rifles.

Speaking with “Morning Joe” host Joe Scarborough, Cruzargued the since-expired assault weapons ban of 1994 virtually did nothing to bring down violent crimes and noted the AR-15 is no more violent than a “deer rifle.”

“The lethality of an AR-15 is indistinguishable from many deer rifles,” Cruz said.

Scarborough then brought up several U.S. Supreme Court rulings on the Second Amendment, including District of Columbia v. Heller in which the court ultimately ruled citizens have a constitutional right to keep a handgun in their homes for self-defense purposes.

Cruz told the MSNBC anchor that “under the test of Heller,” Americans’ right to own an AR-15 is “clearly protected” because the rifle is a popular firearm. – READ MORE

