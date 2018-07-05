Have No Fear, For A Fat Female Superhero Is Here!

Adding some apparently much-needed “diversity” to the superhero film line-up, Sony has decided to move ahead with a new flick featuring a plus-size female lead, “a live action adaptation of the Valiant Comics superhero story Faith,” reportsDeadline.

American Gods writer Maria Melnik has been signed to write the film, which will star superhero Faith Herbert, “a jubilant, comics-and-science-fiction loving geek who also happens to have telekinetic superpowers.”

“Faith marks a step forward toward making spandex characters more inclusive, since the men are almost always well muscled and the women model thin,” praises the outlet. – READ MORE

