Scarlett Johansson Slammed for Taking Role As Transgender Man

Actress Scarlett Johansson is once again at the center of a casting controversy after she accepted a role as a transgender man in the upcoming film Rug & Tug.

In the film, Johansson will recount the true story of Jean Marie Gil, who was born a woman before identifying herself as a man. Under the name Dante “Tex” Gill, she operated a massage parlor and prostitution ring in Pittsburgh in the 1970s.

However, the decision to give Johansson the role has caused anger among gender activists who claim the role should have been given to a real transgender man. Many took to Twitter to express their outrage.

Scarlett Johansson is playing a trans man in her next movie because her ultimate career goal is to take an acting job from a member of each and every marginalized group. — Faith Choyce (@faithchoyce) July 3, 2018

Literally the LEAST you could do when making a movie about trans people is to cast a trans person in the role that was written for them. Scarlett Johansson needs to stop naievely choosing roles, and studios need to do better. — Derek Abolish ICE Sherry 🌹 (@NotKyleMSherry) July 4, 2018

I cannot get over how selfish Scarlett Johansson is — Quinn (for now) ♥️💜💙 (@jademoonfire) July 4, 2018

No offense to Scarlett Johansson but there are many beautiful trans women in the world, and I MEAN MANY…so ask Hollywood to keep looking! — Tshepi Makhatha (@TshepiMakhatha) July 4, 2018

In a statement provided to Bustle, Johansson downplayed the controversy and referenced other actors who have played the roles of transgender characters. “Tell them they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment,” she said. – READ MORE

