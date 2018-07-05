True Pundit

Scarlett Johansson Slammed for Taking Role As Transgender Man

Actress Scarlett Johansson is once again at the center of a casting controversy after she accepted a role as a transgender man in the upcoming film Rug & Tug.

In the film, Johansson will recount the true story of Jean Marie Gil, who was born a woman before identifying herself as a man. Under the name Dante “Tex” Gill, she operated a massage parlor and prostitution ring in Pittsburgh in the 1970s.

However, the decision to give Johansson the role has caused anger among gender activists who claim the role should have been given to a real transgender man. Many took to Twitter to express their outrage.

In a statement provided to Bustle, Johansson downplayed the controversy and referenced other actors who have played the roles of transgender characters. “Tell them they can be directed to Jeffrey Tambor, Jared Leto, and Felicity Huffman’s reps for comment,” she said. – READ MORE

Last year, Scarlett Johansson was blasted for her role in Ghost in the Shell, which led to accusations of "whitewashing."

