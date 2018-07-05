True Pundit

All of America Needs to See These Pictures of Sentinels Guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Heat Index of 110

Currently, the Washington, D.C. area is experiencing a heat wave, with the temperatures reaching the upper 90s and the heat index reaching 110 the day before the Fourth of July.

What could be the easiest way to show the rest of America the dedication the military has to their assignments, even in the most uncomfortable circumstances?

That’s when I thought of the sentinels that are always guarding the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery — no matter the outside conditions.

A single sweat drop collected right under his nose, but, ever the disciplined solider, he did not wipe it away and continued to guard the tomb in a professional manner. – READ MORE

