HATE CRIME HOAX: Ohio University Student Charged After Claiming She Received Death Threats

Anna Ayers, a journalism major and a member of the Student Senate at Ohio University, claimed she found two of the threatening notes — one of which contained a death threat — in her desk drawer at her office in the Student Senate Office. She said she also found a “hateful, harassing” message at her residence that used a derogatory term in reference to her being a member of the LGBT community, according to the student newspaper The Post Athens.

Ayers went on to call the threat sender cowardly, weak, and worthless, according to the Post.

“You may find me revolting and worthy of a threat on my life, but in reality, it is your beliefs that are repulsive,” Ayers said during her speech in the senate. “You need to get this through your head, you f***ing a**hole: I am proud to be who I am, and nothing you could say or do will ever change that.”

On Monday, Ayers was arrested by OU police for sending the threats to herself. She was charged with making three false reports to police. A false report of this nature is considered a first-degree misdemeanor. She faces a maximum penalty of six months in jail and a $1,000 fine for each charge. Considering how previous hate-crime hoaxes have been treated, she won’t receive anything close to that. – READ MORE

A fiery President Trump slammed Democrats on Monday for talking about impeaching newly installed Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who some Democrats now claim committed perjury in his testimony before the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I’ve been hearing that they’re now thinking of impeaching a brilliant jurist, a man that did nothing wrong, a man that was caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats,” Trump told reporters on the White House South Lawn before boarding a helicopter on his way to a police convention in Orlando. “And now they want to impeach him. I’ve heard this from many people. I think it’s an insult to the American public.”

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), who petulantly refused to vote during the Senate committee hearing, said on Sunday that Democrats may pursue impeachment if they win control of one of the houses of Congress next month.

“The reality is, right now, Republicans control the House and the Senate, and there’s no way to do even an investigation unless we flip one of the houses. So I think even before you start focusing on questions about his truthfulness before a Senate committee, you’ve got to focus on the urgency of the work over the next 30 days, and that’s where my focus is,” said Booker, who is planning a 2020 presidential run. – READ MORE